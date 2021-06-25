KU’s Hoppel prepares for first-ever Olympics: “It still has not sunk in”

EUGENE, Ore. (WIBW) - KU’s Bryce Hoppel toed the start line at Monday’s 800-meter finals full of nerves, but ready for the opportunity.

“I’ve been in huge races before, but something about the Trials, you only get one shot every four years. So I was scared,” Hoppel laughed. “I was terrified on that line. But you know, you just gotta wait for the gun. Once the gun goes and you’re racing, everything just kinda blurs out.”

Next thing he knew, he was rounding the final 200 meters: seconds away from becoming an Olympian.

“The home stretch is the craziest part because you’re giving it all you got,” Hoppel said. “You don’t really know what’s going on. I felt Isaiah Harris a little bit coming on me, and so I gave it that last little burst. Before I knew it, I was crossing the line in disbelief. I knew I was in third, and I was like, I didn’t know what to feel or think. Just dropped to my knees and tried to soak it all in.”

Hoppel filled the third and final spot Team USA for the 800m. He’s joined by 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Clayton Murphy and NCAA champion Isaiah Jewett to represent America in the event.

“Honestly, it still has not sunk in,” Hoppel said.

Hoppel is no stranger to success.

As one of the most prolific runners in KU history, he won four Big 12 titles in his three seasons in Lawrence, collected five All-American honors, and was a two-time national champion.

On the international stage, he placed fourth at the 2019 World Championships.

“It’s crazy to think that there’s only a few people maybe that could beat me in the whole world,” Hoppel said. “I’m hungry for that spot. I’ve seen fourth place, now I want to get into medals. Hopefully be top-three, maybe best in the world. I’m hoping I can.”

It’s been nearly 50 years since the U.S. took home the Olympic gold in the 800m, but the former Jayhawk is hoping to break the drought.

“Once we get to that final, I think if I put myself in the right position, I definitely have the ability,” he said. “So I’m hoping we can bring home the gold for the U.S.”

And although they won’t be there physically, Hoppel has a full team behind him — every step of the way.

“I think one of the biggest things is, it’s not me,” Hoppel said. “There’s so much support and support staff, my family, my teammates and everything behind me — they’re all Olympians too. Because without them, I wouldn’t have been able to do any of it.”

