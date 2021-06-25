Advertisement

KBI investigating Herington PD, chief and assistant on leave

(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The heads of the Herington Police Dept. are on leave, as a KBI investigation is underway in the city.

The Dickinson Co. News-Times reports that Police Chief John Matula and Assistant Chief Curtis Tyra have both been placed on administrative leave. According to the paper, City Manager Branden Dross will run the department in the mean time.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation confirmed they are working an investigation in Herington, but did not confirm any links to HPD or either individual.

