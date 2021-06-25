Kansas National Guard pilot, surgeon use unique connection to aide recovery from ankle injury

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cody Means is grateful to be taking walks with his wife, Hailey, as they await the arrival of their first child.

While on a ski vacation in Colorado in February 2020, Cody crashed on his final run of the day.

“I was snowboarding, tumbled and immediately felt it. It just felt like a pop in both ankles,” he said.

Cody is a pilot with the Kansas National Guard 190th Air Refueling Wing - and for Vaerus Aviation in his civilian life. He says flying is a bit of a family tradition.

“My dad was a pilot. He flew B2 stealth bombers. My brother is also a pilot at the 190th,” he said.

However, the accident left Cody grounded by fractures of both ankles in what’s known as the Talar neck.

Dr. Jennifer Waterman of Cotton O”Neil Orthopedic and Sports Medicine says the Talar neck is a bone that supports the ankle.

“The neck of the talus is where the blood supply is located so it’s pretty critical to be sure that it is aligned well and protected during the healing process,” she said.

If it does not heal in proper alignment, Dr. Waterman said a person could be left with arthritis and chronic pain, and the bones could die off and collapse.

A colleague of Cody’s at the 190th reached out to Dr. Waterman to take on Cody’s case for a very specific reason: she serves as a flight surgeon in the Air Force Reserves. She’s used to taking care of pilots, and knows how important their feet and ankles are to their jobs.

“You use rudder pedals. You have to be able to get out of the airplane and egress safely. If there’s any kind of emergency, so it’s a critical and important portion of flying activities,” she said.

Cody was happy to learn of Dr. Waterman’s background.

“It was a huge sigh of relief because I knew she knew what I needed to get back into flying and she would do the things required to get me there,” he said.

As they met, they also realized both were deployed to Afghanistan at the same time, where Cody’s unit refueled Dr. Waterman’s unit’s A10s.

“It’s like a giant family,” Dr. Waterman said. “We’re all very close and very connected.”

While his right side was on track, the fracture in Cody’s left ankle displaced the bones, and needed a plate and screws to heal properly.

“There was enough step up where we thought we could, with surgery, make it better aligned and heal better,” Dr. Waterman said.

Cody spent eight weeks in a wheelchair to keep the weight off both feet, then graduated to scooter, and, finally, walking. Four months later, he was back flying, and he credits Dr. Waterman with getting him back on his feet.

“Without her, my career could have been done,” he said. “It could have been something to where I could never have flown again, so the fact that she got me back, I just want to tell her thanks.”

Cody says his wife was awesome support while he recovered, and he’s looking forward to returning the favor when their little one arrives - and he’s looking forward to playing with their child on his healed ankle.

Other than scars and a little stiffness from time to time, he has no lingering effects from the injuries.

