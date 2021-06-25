Advertisement

Kansas City man sentenced for stabbing father to death

Police tape.
Police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man who stabbed his father to death was sentenced Thursday to life in prison.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s office said Curtis Lee, 43, was sentenced to life for first-degree murder plus 15 years for armed criminal action.

Lee was arrested at an Independence home on April 18, 2018, after officers found Lee’s uncle and father stabbed to death inside the house, prosecutors said.

According to court records, Lee told police his father, Charles Burton, had stabbed his uncle, Clyde Burton, to death after the two men argued.

Lee, who said he had smoked PCP with his uncle, said he shared a cigarette with his father after the stabbing. His father then said “It’s going to be you or me” to his son, according to a police affidavit.

Lee then grabbed a knife and stabbed his father to death, according to court records.

