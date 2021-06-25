Advertisement

K-State edges KU in average starting salary for grads

K-State hosting multiple in-person graduation ceremonies this weekend
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new study that ranks best starting salaries for graduates of Kansas Universities puts K-State at the top, but not by much.

SmartAsset, a New York financial technology company compiled the data.

RankSchoolAvg. Starting SalaryTuition
1Kansas State$53,800$10,383
2University of Kansas$53,600$11,148
3Southwestern College (Winfield)$50,800$30,150
4MidAmerican Nazarene (Olathe)$50,000$29,736
5Wichita State University$49,990$8,270
6Baker University (Baldwin City)$49,000$29,830
7Washburn (Topeka)$48,600$8,312
8Pitt State (Pittsburg)$48,000$7,298
9Friends University (Wichita)$46,900$28,415
10Fort Hays State (Hays)$46,400$5,130

According to SmartAsset, student debt levels in the United States reached $1.7 trillion in 2020.

