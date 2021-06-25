K-State edges KU in average starting salary for grads
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new study that ranks best starting salaries for graduates of Kansas Universities puts K-State at the top, but not by much.
SmartAsset, a New York financial technology company compiled the data.
|Rank
|School
|Avg. Starting Salary
|Tuition
|1
|Kansas State
|$53,800
|$10,383
|2
|University of Kansas
|$53,600
|$11,148
|3
|Southwestern College (Winfield)
|$50,800
|$30,150
|4
|MidAmerican Nazarene (Olathe)
|$50,000
|$29,736
|5
|Wichita State University
|$49,990
|$8,270
|6
|Baker University (Baldwin City)
|$49,000
|$29,830
|7
|Washburn (Topeka)
|$48,600
|$8,312
|8
|Pitt State (Pittsburg)
|$48,000
|$7,298
|9
|Friends University (Wichita)
|$46,900
|$28,415
|10
|Fort Hays State (Hays)
|$46,400
|$5,130
According to SmartAsset, student debt levels in the United States reached $1.7 trillion in 2020.
