K-State edges KU in average starting salary for grads

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new study that ranks best starting salaries for graduates of Kansas Universities puts K-State at the top, but not by much.

SmartAsset, a New York financial technology company compiled the data.

Rank School Avg. Starting Salary Tuition 1 Kansas State $53,800 $10,383 2 University of Kansas $53,600 $11,148 3 Southwestern College (Winfield) $50,800 $30,150 4 MidAmerican Nazarene (Olathe) $50,000 $29,736 5 Wichita State University $49,990 $8,270 6 Baker University (Baldwin City) $49,000 $29,830 7 Washburn (Topeka) $48,600 $8,312 8 Pitt State (Pittsburg) $48,000 $7,298 9 Friends University (Wichita) $46,900 $28,415 10 Fort Hays State (Hays) $46,400 $5,130

According to SmartAsset, student debt levels in the United States reached $1.7 trillion in 2020.

