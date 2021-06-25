Advertisement

Junction City residents to participate in Shrine Bowl

( L- R ) Coach Randall Zimmerman, Shrine patient, Andrew Khoury
( L- R ) Coach Randall Zimmerman, Shrine patient, Andrew Khoury
By JC Post
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Andrew Khoury will be a quarterback and Randall Zimmerman of Junction City will serve as an assistant coach for the West team in the Kansas Shrine Bowl on Saturday in Hutchinson.

The 48th annual Kansas Shrine Bowl game kicks off at 7 p.m. Saturday at Gowans Stadium in Hutchinson.

The Shrine Bowl is a non-profit charity raising funds and awareness for the Shriners Hospitals for Children. The game includes top high school seniors from last season across the state.

