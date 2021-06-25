Heartland air show still on for Saturday and Sunday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 100 aircraft will be taking off and soaring through the sky tomorrow and Sunday for the Thunder Over The Heartland air show.

The air show is back in Topeka after 25 years, so if you hear a loud sound in the skies over Topeka, don’t fret.

Friday afternoon saw pilots practicing their flips, tricks and takeoffs before this weekend’s events.

Jesse Barnes is the performer liaison. He makes sure the pilots are safe on the ground and in the sky.

“I say you’re wasting your time not coming out here. I think that this is going to be an unbelievable air show,” he said. “I just had one call me to move a plane if they need fuel, water, everything they need. I’m trying to baby them so they want to come back next year.”

Barnes said the pilots themselves are laser-focused operating the planes, their passion to perform makes his job easier and the show enjoyable for all -- like John Morgan who was here when Topeka last hosted an air show, 25 years ago.

Morgan said, “I’m a plane-nut and hope my boys will take the same interest as well.”

He is an amateur pilot himself but says the tricks aren’t for everyone who flies.

“Scary, I handled it pretty well but I didn’t like that flying upside stuff,” he said. “It’s pretty cool to watch it from the ground.”

Barnes said this weekend is not the weekend to stay home.

“I mean we have some unbelievable acts from Brian Correll to Tora-Tora-Tora whose going to do a pearl harbor reenactment, we’ve got the F-16 Viper demos that are going to shake the sky out here, they’re our headliner and we can’t thank all of our sponsors enough -- especially core first bank and trust because we couldn’t have done it without them, it’s been an unbelievable journey.”

Two of the pilots scheduled to take part are graduates of Washburn Rural and Perry Lecompton high schools. Tickets are available on the Thunder Over The Heartland website.

