Harvey County Sheriff’s office looking for the goat, Patrick Mahomes

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Patrick Mahomes – the goat – is missing.

It’s not the actual Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback, though.

The Harvey County Sheriff’s office need help getting the goat, named Patrick Mahomes, back home.

He was last seen near US Highway 50 and Hoover Road, west of Newton. His owners have been found, but the goat is still missing.

The goat is a small male about 12-18 inches tall and around 25 pounds. He’s dehorned and has mostly red hair with a small patch of white on his head.

If you see Patrick, residents are asked to call 911.

