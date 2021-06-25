Advertisement

Harvey County Sheriff’s office looking for the goat, Patrick Mahomes

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Patrick Mahomes – the goat – is missing.

It’s not the actual Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback, though.

The Harvey County Sheriff’s office need help getting the goat, named Patrick Mahomes, back home.

He was last seen near US Highway 50 and Hoover Road, west of Newton. His owners have been found, but the goat is still missing.

The goat is a small male about 12-18 inches tall and around 25 pounds. He’s dehorned and has mostly red hair with a small patch of white on his head.

If you see Patrick, residents are asked to call 911.

HELP US GET PATRICK MAHOMES BACK HOME. Is this GOAT really Patrick Mahomes? We can't say for sure, but here's what we...

Posted by Harvey County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, June 24, 2021

