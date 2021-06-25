Gov. Kelly to narrate composition at Sunflower Music Festival

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will narrate a composition at the Sunflower Music Festival on Saturday.

Governor Laura Kelly says on Saturday, June 26, at 7:30 p.m., she will narrate a new composition by Grammy-award-winner Libby Larsen to honor the first four women to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court at the Sunflower Music Festival in Topeka.

Sunflower Music Festival will be held at the White Concert Hall at 1700 SW Jewell Ave.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.