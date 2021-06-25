Gov. Kelly applauds Shawnee Co. agencies for work to vaccinate minority populatins against COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Kelly is applauding the COVID-19 vaccination efforts of Shawnee Co. agencies in order to ease accessibility for minority populations.

Governor Laura Kelly says she has applauded the COVID-19 Equity Taskforce, the Hispanic and Latino American Affairs Commission, the Shawnee Co. Health Department, the Kansas Civic Engagement Table, Immunize Kansas Coaltionand the El Centro De Topeka for their work to collaborate vaccine efforts in the Shawnee Co. community.

According to Gov. Kelly, the collaborative groups led a vaccine canvas to encourage residents to get vaccinated. She said the door-to-door efforts resulted in 514 home visits, 176 conversations and 43 confirmed vaccine appointments.

“Bringing the COVID-19 vaccine to the front door of Kansans breaks through huge barriers in our hard-to-reach communities,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “This hard work is critical to keeping our loved ones safe and getting Kansas back to normal.”

Gov. Kelly said a community-led COVID-19 Vaccine Fiesta will be held on Saturday, June 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Salvation Army building at 1320 SE 6th Ave. She said the event will include the following:

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines

Bilingual patient navigators and staff members

No I.D. requirement

Mobile children’s museum from The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center

Free food

A book giveaway

“I am passionate about grassroots, data-driven, targeted community organizing,” Audé Negrete, Executive Director of KHLAAC said. “When we give our community the tools to help their neighbors we make a difference with exemplary deliverables. We engaged with our community, brought them into the process and helped them develop the vaccination outreach process. I look forward to growing our efforts and working with more Kansans to continue helping their friends and neighbors get the COVID-19 vaccine.”

The Kansas Governor said the Vaccine Fiesta hopes to ease vaccine accessibility issues for communities of color. She said over the span of the past four weeks, vaccination rates for minority populations ages 12-17 have surpassed those of Caucasian and non-Hispanic or non-Latino Kansans. She said vaccination rates per 100,000 people have reached 53% for Black and Hispanic and Latino populations and 55% for Asian populations. She said white and non-Hispanic or non_latnio populations trail at 46% and 49%.

