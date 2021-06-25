Friday night forecast: More storms and Flash Flooding

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All eyes will be on the sky tonight with more storms and Flash Flooding expected.

The biggest concerns with the storms tonight and tomorrow will be the flooding risk followed by a hail/wind risk.

Turn Around Don't Drown if you are in a Flash Flood Warning (WIBW)

Tonight: Storms become more widespread across northeast KS before midnight with severe weather continuing. After midnight the storms may start to weaken but still may produce heavy rain leading to flooding. Lows in the mid-upper 60s.

Tomorrow: Almost a similar situation to what it will be today with the higher chance for storms in the afternoon and southeast of the turnpike but make sure to check back tomorrow for an update in case this changes based on a frontal position. Highs in the mid 80s.

Storms continue into at least Saturday evening possibly lasting into early Sunday morning. Most of Sunday will end up being dry although still can’t completely rule out some isolated showers/storms but it is looking to be the best chance of seeing dry conditions for all of northeast KS for the next 8 days.

The storm chance begins to increase late Monday and continue on and off for the rest of the work week. Of course we’ll continue to fine-tune all storm chances on a day by day basis when it comes to the specific details such as timing, who would have the best chance to get rain and if there’s going to be severe weather or not.

Taking Action:

While storms could develop anytime this afternoon, highest chance will be after 2pm. Stay weather aware because storms could develop and strengthen quickly. If you’re heading out to Country Stampede there is a higher chance of storms affecting the event today and even tomorrow compared to yesterday. Please stay weather aware...even if it’s not severe, if there’s lightning you are in danger and should seek shelter by heading to your car.

Hail/wind/tornadoes are possible with any storms this afternoon (SPC/WIBW)

Mainly a hail/wind threat Saturday afternoon (SPC/WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

