Friday forecast: More storms especially this afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After storms weaken this morning, more storms are expected to develop this afternoon with more severe weather expected. All hazards are possible again and could occur as early as 1pm.

The biggest concerns with the storms today and tomorrow will be the flooding risk followed by a hail/wind risk with the tornado risk low but not a 0% chance. Today may also be the hottest day for the next 8 days with cooler weather more in the low-mid 80s after today.

8 Day (WIBW)

Turn Around Don't Drown if you are in a Flash Flood Warning (WIBW)

Today: Storms weaken shortly after sunrise with most spots dry by mid-morning. This will allow temperatures to warm up in the mid-upper 80s with some spots reaching the low 90s before storms redevelop anytime after 1pm. Latest models indicate storms will likely develop southeast of the turnpike, again with all hazards possible.

Tonight: Storms become more widespread across northeast KS with severe weather potentially continuing through at least midnight. Lows in the mid-upper 60s.

Tomorrow: Almost a similar situation to what it will be today with the higher chance for storms in the afternoon and southeast of the turnpike but make sure to check back tomorrow for an update in case this changes based on a frontal position. Highs in the mid 80s.

Storms continue into at least Saturday evening possibly lasting into early Sunday morning. Most of Sunday will end up being dry although still can’t completely rule out an isolated shower or storm but it is looking to be the best chance of seeing dry conditions for all of northeast KS for the next 8 days.

The storm chance begins to increase late Monday and continue on and off for the rest of the work week. Of course we’ll continue to fine-tune all storm chances on a day by day basis when it comes to the specific details such as timing, who would have the best chance to get rain and if there’s going to be severe weather or not.

Taking Action:

Storms will quickly weaken shortly after sunrise but redevelop anytime this afternoon especially southeast of the turnpike with all hazards possible. Please check back midday in case there are changes.

If you’re heading out to Country Stampede there is a higher chance of storms affecting the event today and even tomorrow compared to yesterday. Please stay weather aware...even if it’s not severe, if there’s lightning you are in danger and should seek shelter by heading to your car.

Primary hazards: Hail/wind however a tornado can't be ruled out after 1pm. (SPC/WIBW)

Mainly a hail/wind threat Saturday afternoon (SPC/WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

