Advertisement

Evergy reports large outage in Topeka, surrounding areas due to storms

An outage on Friday, June 25, 2021, has over 2,200 Evergy customers in the Topeka area without...
An outage on Friday, June 25, 2021, has over 2,200 Evergy customers in the Topeka area without power.(Evergy Outage map)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over 2,200 customers are without power on Friday afternoon due to an Evergy outage.

The Evergy Outage Map shows that there are a total of 126 current outages in the Topeka area, covering the City of Topeka, Tecumseh, Wakarusa and Berryton.

According to the map, 2,276 customers are currently without power. The outage type has been recorded as a delayed restoration, meaning Evergy is unsure when power will be restored.

Evergy said the outage is due to recent storm activity.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD confirmed one person suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in the 1200 block of...
One person dead after Thursday night shooting in North Topeka
First Alert T-Storms Tonight
Severe storms develop this evening, all hazards possible
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Kicker Country Stampede Traffic Plans
Country Stampede cancels opening night headliner, fans told to take shelter
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking information on Good Samaritans who helped during Father’s Day crash

Latest News

Wichita man sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison for distributing thousands of child porn images
Community Blood Centers hosted mobile Blood Drive at Topeka ER & Hospital
Blood Donation Centers Continue Fighting Empty Shelves
14 indicted for over $1 million in wire fraud
Tickets for Harlem Globetrotters at Stormont Vail Events Center on sale now
FILE - Topeka police investigate a shooting in the 1200 block of NW Polk St. Topeka Police...
TPD identifies victim of Thursday night shooting