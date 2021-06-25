Evergy reports large outage in Topeka, surrounding areas due to storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over 2,200 customers are without power on Friday afternoon due to an Evergy outage.

The Evergy Outage Map shows that there are a total of 126 current outages in the Topeka area, covering the City of Topeka, Tecumseh, Wakarusa and Berryton.

According to the map, 2,276 customers are currently without power. The outage type has been recorded as a delayed restoration, meaning Evergy is unsure when power will be restored.

Evergy said the outage is due to recent storm activity.

