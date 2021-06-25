Advertisement

Dodge city officer indicted after fatal traffic crash

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DODGE CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Dodge City police officer has been indicted on charges stemming from a fatal traffic collision that occurred while he was responding to a call.

A grand jury on Tuesday indicted Cpl. Shane Wade Harris on an involuntary manslaughter charge, or an alternative charge of vehicular homicide, The Dodge City Globe reported.

Investigators said Harris was responding to a report about a break-in when he collided in an intersection with a vehicle driven by Vanessa Guzman, of Dodge City, on Jan. 25, 2020. Guzman was thrown from the car and died at the scene.

The Kansas Highway Patrol investigated the crash.

Dodge City Police Chief Drew Francis declined to comment on the indictment because the police department is conducting an ongoing investigation.

