Country Stampede cancels opening night headliner, fans told to take shelter

Kicker Country Stampede Traffic Plans
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kicker Country Stampede organizers canceled opening night headliner Riley Green as severe storms moved toward the grounds Thursday night.

Festival staff also cleared people from the concert area, and emergency management officials issued an alert to fans to shelter in their vehicles, trailers, or campers. The precautions were taken as lightning was detected in the area.

Organizers also moved Gabby Barrett’s performance up earlier in the evening with severe storms forecast to move into the area.

Fans are being urged to sign up for text alerts to inform them of any weather dangers or other emergency situations during this weekend’s events. Text “Stampede21″ or “Airshow21″ to 888777.

