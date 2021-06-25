Advertisement

Cleanup taking place Friday morning at Country Stampede

Don McGinnis was helping clean up the grounds of the Kicker Country Stampede early Friday after...
Don McGinnis was helping clean up the grounds of the Kicker Country Stampede early Friday after a storm with high winds blew through south Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cleanup crews were hard at work Friday morning after strong winds blew over tents and toppled fences at the Kicker Country Stampede at Heartland Motorsports Park in south Topeka.

Heartland Motorsports Park owner Chris Payne said winds of up to 70 mph blew through the area for about 45 minutes, from around 3:15 to 4 a.m. Friday.

Payne said the rain was “blowing sideways” during the early-morning storm.

Some vendors’ tents were partially collapsed and at least one smaller canopy had been turned onto its top.

A number of smaller tents on the site also had been reported to have been blown over at Heartland Motorsports Park, located just east of S.W. 77th and Topeka Boulevard.

Concerns over severe weather and spectator safety prompted the cancellation of the Riley Green concert on Thursday night at the Country Stampede. Green was the headliner of Thursday night’s show.

High winds early Friday also caused damage and power outages at other locations across Topeka and Shawnee County.

There were no immediate reports of injuries associated with the storm.

