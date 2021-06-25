City of Topeka names new Director of Utilities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka promotes Interim Director of Utilities to permanent Director.

The City of Topeka says Braxton Copley has been named its new Director of Utilities. It said Copley has served as the Interim Director since Bob Sample’s retirement in 2020.

“I am pleased that Braxton Copley as accepted my offer to continue on as the Director of Utilities. He is a great asset to the city. Braxton is the right person for this job and will continue the city’s mission to provide clean water and other essential services to the public,” said City Manager Brent Trout.

According to the City, Copley has been a city employee in various roles in the Legal and Public Works Departments from 2000 to 2012. It said he returned to the City as the Deputy Director of Utilities in 2017. Copley earned his undergraduate degree from Colorado College and his Law Degree from the University of Kansas. It said he has a class IV water treatment plant certification, cross-connection certification and a temporary traffic control specialist certification.

“I look forward to serving the City of Topeka in my new role as the Director of Utilities and continuing to provide the citizens of Topeka with essential services in water, wastewater and water pollution control,” said Copley.

Copley will receive a salary of $130,000 as Director of Utilities.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.