Blood Donation Centers Continue Fighting Empty Shelves

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Blood donation centers across the country are all experiencing a shortage in blood donations just before the fourth of July holiday.

Community Blood Centers and the American Red Cross are running blood drives through the start of July and encourage everyone who is able to give blood to donate soon.

Kathy Boldt is the Director of Donor Services for Community Blood Center and says that it’s the amount of blood on the shelves that determines the blood supply shortage.

“This is one of the worst shortages that we’ve had in a while,” says Kathy Boldt, Director of Donor Services for Community Blood Centers, “Since the start of the pandemic we’ve had 25,000 donors not return. We’ve also not been able to go to out high schools, universities, or colleges and area businesses and I know things are starting to return back to somewhat normal, however, not everyone is back. And so during the time that we were not allowed to go to our local high schools, our colleges, and our communities we’ve seen a huge decrease in our donations.”

Boldt also says that starting on June 20th, Community Blood Centers will start a blood drive in partnership with the Kansas City Royals in an effort to reach a broader donation pool. The partnership will last through July 9th.

