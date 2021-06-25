Beloit roofer temporarily banned from doing business in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Beloit man has been temporarily banned from performing any roofing duties in the State of Kansas.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says a roofer from Beloit has been temporarily banned from doing business in Kansas and ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution after he was found to be in violation of Kansas consumer protection laws.

According to Schmidt, Qunicy Justus, of Beloit, who does business as JAQ’s Ultimate Service, was ordered to repay a Smith Co. customer $5,000 and temporarily banned from doing business in the state until he has obtained a roofing contractor registration certification as required by law. He said Smith Co. District Judge Preston A. Pratt entered default judgment on Thursday after Justus failed to respond to a lawsuit filed in May. He said Justus was also ordered to pay a $90,000 civil penalty.

Schmidt alleged that Justus accepted money from a customer for roofing services, but did not perform any work despite having signed an agreement. He said the defendant also allegedly failed to register as a roofing contractor with his office. He said the allegations violate the Kansas Roofing Registration Act and Kansas Consumer Protection Act.

Schmidt said he wanted to remind consumers to make sure contractors are properly registered before signing any contract or having any work done. He said customers should request a copy of the roofer’s registration certificate and then check his consumer protection website to confirm the roofer’s registration is in good standing.

To read the full judgment, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.