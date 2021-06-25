Advertisement

Arrest made in Friday morning shooting and police pursuit

Michael Yates Jr., 23, of Topeka, was arrested Friday morning in connection to a shooting and...
Michael Yates Jr., 23, of Topeka, was arrested Friday morning in connection to a shooting and police pursuit.(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have arrested a man in connection with a police chase early Friday morning.

TPD says Michael Yates Jr. of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of Aggravated Battery and Criminal Discharge of a firearm.

Around 1 a.m. Friday, TPD received a report of a fight and gunshots heard in the 6200 block of 26th Court in southwest Topeka.

A short time later, an officer on patrol spotted a vehicle matching the suspect’s vehicle description at attempted to pull it over on SW Villa West Dr.

Instead of stopping, the driver fled and a chase ensued.

Officials say it ended near SW 21st St and SW Pembroke Ln. when the vehicle crashed into a telephone pole.

The driver, who has not been identified, fled on foot but was apprehended shortly after.

He was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries from the crash.

Yates was identified as the passenger in the vehicle that fled.

Officials say during the investigation into the incident, two people arrived at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries consistent with the shooting on 26th Ct.

To read our report about the original incident click here.

