Advertisement

Amateur disc golfers tee off in Emporia for National Match Play Doubles Championship

Disc golfers flocked to Emporia for the United States Match Play Doubles Championship on...
Disc golfers flocked to Emporia for the United States Match Play Doubles Championship on Thursday, June 24, 2021.
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s a collection of the best amateur players.

“Pushing the line of amateur, almost pro.” Mark Saraceno, an amateur player from Pennsylvania, said.

“You’ve got to be able to hit the shots that the course is demanding,” Justin Bass, an amateur player from Pennsylvania, said. “So, it’s going to be two very good golfers.”

And they’ve teed off here in Northeast Kansas.

“It’s definitely very mentally taxing,” Saraceno said. “Very entertaining though. Fun and different.”

Disc golfers from 40 different states and Canadian Provinces started competition in the United States Amateur Match Play Doubles Championships. Match play is a little different variety of competition.

“So, in traditional golf, when you’re playing, you’re keeping a raw score. Like a three, a four or a five,” Scott Reek, Director of United States Amateur Match Play Championships, said. “Even in doubles, you’re keeping a score an individual score based on the amount of shots you’ve played per hole. Well, in match play, you play based on whether or not you lose a hole.”

Emporia as a community provides one of the best disc golf experiences in the country. One the participants appreciate.

“Been pretty much all over playing and this is definitely top 10 on the list.” Saraceno said.

“The whole town is so understanding,” Bass said. “It’s like a small town disc golf capital of the states. It’s just a unique feeling. I mean, the courses are world renowned.”

“No matter where you go, you run into fellow disc golfers and they treat you like family.” Saraceno said.

They’re ready to come back and compete again.

“Yeah, I’ll definitely be back to play again.” Saraceno said.

“Food’s great. The people are great. The disc golf is great,” Bass said. “I’d love to come back.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Carbondale man was injured when his car crossed the median on Hwy. 75 near SW 77th St. and...
Carbondale man seriously injured in US 75 wreck
Shawn Puett
Topeka man found guilty for indecent liberties with ex-girlfriend’s children
A 45-year-old Ozawkie woman was killed in a rear-end crash Tuesday night on a Jefferson County...
Ozawkie woman identified as victim in fatal crash Tuesday night in Jefferson County
First Alert T-Storms Tonight
Severe storms develop this evening, all hazards possible
Mason Krentz won $75,000 from a lottery ticket he bought at a gas station in Topeka.
Silver Lake man wins big with lottery ticket from Topeka gas station

Latest News

Silver Lake’s C.J. Hamilton earns Lifetime Achievement Award
Nixed 2020 season gives K-State’s Wolfley newfound purpose, Olympic Trials trip
Nixed 2020 season gives K-State’s Wolfley newfound purpose, Olympic Trials trip
Janee Kassanavoid competes during the prelims of the women's hammer throw at the U.S. Olympic...
K-State’s Kassanavoid advances to hammer throw final at U.S. Olympic Trials
Kansas' Jalen Wilson (10) shoots as Kentucky's Lance Ware (55) defends during the first half of...
Pairings unveiled for 2022 Big 12/SEC Men’s Basketball Challenge