Amateur disc golfers tee off in Emporia for National Match Play Doubles Championship

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s a collection of the best amateur players.

“Pushing the line of amateur, almost pro.” Mark Saraceno, an amateur player from Pennsylvania, said.

“You’ve got to be able to hit the shots that the course is demanding,” Justin Bass, an amateur player from Pennsylvania, said. “So, it’s going to be two very good golfers.”

And they’ve teed off here in Northeast Kansas.

“It’s definitely very mentally taxing,” Saraceno said. “Very entertaining though. Fun and different.”

Disc golfers from 40 different states and Canadian Provinces started competition in the United States Amateur Match Play Doubles Championships. Match play is a little different variety of competition.

“So, in traditional golf, when you’re playing, you’re keeping a raw score. Like a three, a four or a five,” Scott Reek, Director of United States Amateur Match Play Championships, said. “Even in doubles, you’re keeping a score an individual score based on the amount of shots you’ve played per hole. Well, in match play, you play based on whether or not you lose a hole.”

Emporia as a community provides one of the best disc golf experiences in the country. One the participants appreciate.

“Been pretty much all over playing and this is definitely top 10 on the list.” Saraceno said.

“The whole town is so understanding,” Bass said. “It’s like a small town disc golf capital of the states. It’s just a unique feeling. I mean, the courses are world renowned.”

“No matter where you go, you run into fellow disc golfers and they treat you like family.” Saraceno said.

They’re ready to come back and compete again.

“Yeah, I’ll definitely be back to play again.” Saraceno said.

“Food’s great. The people are great. The disc golf is great,” Bass said. “I’d love to come back.”

