14 indicted for over $1 million in wire fraud

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A federal grand jury has returned an indictment that charges 14 people in connection to a kickback scheme that involved over $1 million in fraudulent customer refunds.

Acting U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard says Kanesha Mercer, 32, Darius Polite, 27, and Rudy Hunt 29, were indicted on Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud. Additionally, he said Mercer, Polite, Hunt and Veronica Kilman, 31, were indicted for Wire Fraud.

According to Slinkard, court documents reveal that Mercer, Polite, Hunt and Kilman are former employees of Advanced Call Center Technologies in Junction City. He said ACCT provides support services that include processing refunds for AT&T Digital Life home security systems. He said the four are accused of authorizing fraudulent refunds then directing the deposits into the bank accounts of other accomplices that greed to return a percentage of the money.

Slinkard said a federal grand jury also indicted Sharika Pope, Erica Jackson, Caylon McCormick, Mercele Brooks, Shunquereau Gilber, Fontelle Jolly, Kory Epps Jr., Kiondra Armstrong, Anthony Charite and Shenece Marryshow on Laundering of Money Instruments.

According to Slinkard, each of the charges, Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud, Wire Fraud and Laundering of Money Instruments carry penalties of up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Slinkard said the FBI is investigating the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Skip Jacobs is prosecuting the case.

