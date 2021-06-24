Wednesday’s Child - Ka’Shayla

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We’re giving our Wednesday’s Child some serious “face time” this week. Her name is Ka’Shayla and she’s looking for a loving, adoptive family.

Ka’Shayla is 13-years old and an amazing artist! She’s proud of her drawings and hopes to be an artist when she grows up… but that’s not all! She also hopes to be a doctor and baker – sweet careers that put people first!

Ka’Shayla is very bright. Her favorite class in school is advocacy because she likes the teacher. She makes friends easily and likes to go places in the community. Folks who know her say she’s “full of life” and has the skills and personality to be successful. She’s friendly, caring, kind and tender-hearted.

Her best “no matter what” family would have a steady routine, be good listeners, and spend one on one time with Ka’Shayla. She says she’d like to join an active adoptive family who would be committed to her, have fun with her and, in her words, “not give up on me.”

If you’d like more information on Ka’Shayla, or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

