Water main failure to close 6th Ave. for 2 weeks

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main failure will have westbound lanes of 6th Ave. closed for about two weeks.

The City of Topeka says both westbound lanes of SE 6th Ave. are completely closed between Jefferson St. and Madison St. It said a water main failed and severely damaged the street.

According to the City, repair work is expected to take two weeks.

