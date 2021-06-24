USDA to send over $4 million to rural Kansas cities to maintain essential services

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four cities in Kansas will receive over $4 million to help maintain and repair essential services and utilities.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says over $4 million in USDA Rural Development grants and low-interest loans have been awarded to the cities of Alma, Spearville, Altamont and Humboldt to maintain and repair essential services and utilities.

“Rural communities are the backbone of our great state and we must continue to provide the financing and resources necessary for them to continue to thrive,” said Senator Marshall. “USDA’s investments in these cities are funding much-needed upgrades in essential services and infrastructure, and will safeguard the continued success of communities in rural Kansas for years to come.”

According to Sen. Marshall, the USDA awarded over $185 million to 233 projects in rural communities in 32 states to equip, rebuild and modernize essential services through the Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program. He said the USDA Rural Development funding awarded to the state are as follows:

$1.2 million USDA Rural Development low-interest loan as well as a $303,300 grant awarded to the City of Alma to replace portions of the existing gas supply line that services local residents.

$260,000 USDA Rural Development low-interest loan awarded to City of Altamont to purchase a commercial fire truck.

$255,000 USDA Rural Development low-interest loan and a $50,000 grant awarded the City of Humboldt for the purchase of a custom fire apparatus pumper fire truck.

$1.4 million USDA Rural Development low-interest loan awarded to Spearville Senior Living for the construction of a senior living campus.

