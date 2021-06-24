Advertisement

Two cars damaged in crash Thursday morning on Topeka’s east side

By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two cars were damaged and a street sign was knocked down but no serious injuries were reported after a collision Thursday morning at a T-intersection on Topeka’s east side.

The crash occurred around 8:35 a.m. at S.E. 2nd Terrace and Golden.

Police at the scene said a maroon Acura TL was northbound on Golden and a white Pontiac Grand Prix was westbound on S.E. 2nd Terrace before they collided.

Both cars ended up at the northeast corner of the intersection.

S.E. Golden is a through-street carrying north- and southbound traffic while S.E. 2nd Terrace is controlled by a stop sign.

Police said no one in either car required ambulance transportation to the hospital.

