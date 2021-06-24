Advertisement

Tree limb takes down street-light wire early Thursday in west Topeka

City crews removed a tree limb that brought down a street-light wire early Thursday in the 1300...
City crews removed a tree limb that brought down a street-light wire early Thursday in the 1300 block of S.W. Randolph in west Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews repaired a downed street-light wire that was brought down by a tree limb early Thursday in west Topeka.

The downed line was reported around 5:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of S.W. Randolph.

City crews were on the scene to remove the large branch, which blocked most of the street.

Evergy power crews also responded to the scene.

No power was lost as a result of the downed line, officials said at the scene.

Rain moved through the Topeka area early Thursday, and officials at the scene said that may have contributed to the tree limb breaking off and bringing down the street-light wire.

