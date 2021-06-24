Tree limb takes down street-light wire early Thursday in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews repaired a downed street-light wire that was brought down by a tree limb early Thursday in west Topeka.

The downed line was reported around 5:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of S.W. Randolph.

City crews were on the scene to remove the large branch, which blocked most of the street.

Evergy power crews also responded to the scene.

No power was lost as a result of the downed line, officials said at the scene.

Rain moved through the Topeka area early Thursday, and officials at the scene said that may have contributed to the tree limb breaking off and bringing down the street-light wire.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.