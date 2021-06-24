Advertisement

TPD recovers four vehicles, stolen items while arresting burglars

(Phil Anderson)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police recovered four vehicles, among a host of stolen items, while arresting two burglars.

TPD says officers responded to a burglary report shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of SE 22nd St. They missed the suspects, but received descriptions of them and their vehicle.

Officers found the burglars’ vehicle in the 1800 block of SE Indiana Ave., where they got a warrant to search the property. TPD says they were able to find and return the owner’s things, as well as recover four stolen vehicles.

Floyd Newman III, 26, and Erick Pusch, 47, were arrested for burglary and theft. Pusch was also booked on four counts of possession of stolen property.

