Tombstones found abandoned in Kansas river

FILE
FILE
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The city of Wichita is investigating after tombstones were found in the Little Arkansas River.

KAKE-TV reports that one of the stones is for a woman who was born in 1902 and died in 1984. The other reads, “beloved husband, father, son.”

It’s unclear how the tombstones got into the river behind trees and brush. City of Wichita Communications and Special Events Manager Megan Lovely said the city plans to leave the stones where they are, for now, while the investigation continues.

