Thursday forecast: Hot with storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A lot will be going through tomorrow morning where you have to be weather aware: Storms early this morning with severe weather possible near the Nebraska border then again late this afternoon into tonight where all modes of severe weather are possible for all of northeast Kansas. In between hot and humid conditions but how hot it will get will depend on how much clearing occurs.

The potential for showers and storms could almost exist every 24 hours for rain at least somewhere in northeast KS so this weather pattern will need to be taken on a day by day basis when it comes to specifics. The impact of each round of storms especially for today and tomorrow will depend on the previous round as to how the storms will evolve and where. For example the storms that develop this evening is unknown specifically where and when they’ll develop because it’ll depend how the atmosphere recovers after this morning’s activity. Be prepared for changes in the forecast and check the forecast multiple times per day for updates.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Showers/storms this morning where a hail/wind threat is possible mainly near the Nebraska border. There are indications of isolated showers/storms continuing this afternoon north of I-70 but confidence is low on if this will occur or not. Highs will be tricky whether it’ll be in the low-mid 90s or get up in the mid-upper 90s however it will be humid and heat indices between the upper 90s to as hot as 105°. Winds S 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Storms will develop by this evening. Initially there will be a tornado and hail threat before changing over to a wind threat where 60-80 mph gusts are possible. Storms will continue through the night with lows in the 70s.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers/storms will last for much of the day. There may be a break around midday allowing for the atmosphere to recover for late day storms to have a better chance to become severe. Again all modes of severe weather are possible. Highs will be slightly cooler than today in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

Storms will continue into Friday night through Saturday night with latest indications for Sunday to be mostly dry. There will be more rounds of showers/storms next week that will need to be monitored for exact timing on when the best chances for rain will be and if there are any risks for severe weather but at this time it looks like the severe weather threat will be low.

Taking Action:

Stay weather aware today with morning storms that may be severe however there will be a greater risk of severe weather by this evening. The risk for strong to severe storms will continue through Saturday. Be ready for anything: Hail, wind, tornadoes and flooding If you’re going to Country Stampede there is a chance of storms this evening however the greater concern is for tomorrow and Saturday to have impacts from storms. Even if storms aren’t severe remember if you hear thunder or see lightning, you are in danger and should seek shelter. Have fun but of course be safe!

Wind is the primary threat however all modes of severe weather are possible especially after 5pm including hail and tornadoes (SPC/WIBW)

All modes of severe weather are possible at anytime. More specific details will be given tomorrow based on what happens with storms tonight (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind threat (SPC/WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.