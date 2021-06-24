Stampede artist returns to stage following pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many musicians had to find new ways to interact with their fans during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Travis Marvin, who will be performing at Country Stampede this year, used social media to stay connected to his fans, holding virtual concerts.

Many full-time artists had to make changes in order to keep making money throughout the pandemic.

Marvin partnered with Kansas City area venues, who provided him space to perform in exchange for highlighting the venue’s amenities.

Fans were able to show their support of Marvin by sending tips during performances through a variety of electronic platforms.

“I’ve always had to adapt to change and so I’ve been doing that for seven years now, and there’s no reason you know that…that I was going to change myself, so I, I just had to try it a different way, you know that’s for me personally.” Country music artist, Travis Marvin says.

Travis Marvin will be performing for the fifth time at Country Stampede with this year being his second time to perform on the main stage. Marvin will perform the opening set on Thursday at 4 PM

