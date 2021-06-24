Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking information on Good Samaritans who helped during Father’s Day crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate the Good Samaritans that stopped, assisted, and flipped an overturned vehicle that crashed on Father’s Day in Topeka.

The crash injured Jimmy Landis and his two children, one of whom was flown to Children’s Mercy in Kansas City for surgery and will most likely never walk again. The accident occurred in the 5200 block of SW Burlingame Rd. around 8:30 Sunday night.

Anyone with information on the Good Samaritans who helped out is asked to call Sgt. Adams at 785-251-3216.

