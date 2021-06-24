Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec. to discuss E-Bikes Task Force at upcoming meeting

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 24, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Parks and Recreation will discuss an E-Bikes Task Force at its upcoming board meeting.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation says it will hold an Advisory Board meeting on June 29, at the Central Park Community Center, 1534 SW Clay St., at 5:30 p.m.

According to the agenda, the board will discuss an E-Bikes Task Force.

