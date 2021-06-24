Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Commissioners vote to make Juneteenth county holiday

June 19 marks the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth, the day slaves in Texas learned that the...
June 19 marks the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth, the day slaves in Texas learned that the Civil War was over and slavery had been abolished.(Facebook)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Commissioners officially declared Juneteenth a county holiday during their meeting on Thursday.

Commissioners unanimously voted to recognize June 19, or Juneteenth, as a holiday in Shawnee County. Juneteenth recognizes the emancipation of slaves in the United States.

The Topeka Family and Friends Juneteenth Celebration has been working tirelessly for years for the recognition, and on Thursday they celebrated a victory. “This is just an honor,” said the group’s president, Norma Avery. “We’re just overjoyed and happy, and we have to realize that Juneteenth is not just one day, it’s every day.”

President Joe Biden declared Juneteenth a federal holiday on June 18.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Carbondale man was injured when his car crossed the median on Hwy. 75 near SW 77th St. and...
Carbondale man seriously injured in US 75 wreck
Shawn Puett
Topeka man found guilty for indecent liberties with ex-girlfriend’s children
A 45-year-old Ozawkie woman was killed in a rear-end crash Tuesday night on a Jefferson County...
Ozawkie woman identified as victim in fatal crash Tuesday night in Jefferson County
Zoey Landis, 6, is not expected to walk following a car wreck that injured her spinal cord.
Kansas girl injured in Father’s Day crash not expected to walk again
Mason Krentz won $75,000 from a lottery ticket he bought at a gas station in Topeka.
Silver Lake man wins big with lottery ticket from Topeka gas station

Latest News

78-year-old Stan Cottrell stopped in Topeka on Thursday, as he runs cross country.
78-year-old stops in Topeka during cross-country run
Country Stampede
6th St. damaged by broken main, repairs expected to take 2 weeks
Chris Fisher updates his "just a buck" promotion in its final six days.
Chris Fisher drops in to promote his "Just a Buck" campaign
Shawnee Co. Commission approves $300,000 poll book order