Shawnee Co. Commissioners vote to make Juneteenth county holiday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Commissioners officially declared Juneteenth a county holiday during their meeting on Thursday.

Commissioners unanimously voted to recognize June 19, or Juneteenth, as a holiday in Shawnee County. Juneteenth recognizes the emancipation of slaves in the United States.

The Topeka Family and Friends Juneteenth Celebration has been working tirelessly for years for the recognition, and on Thursday they celebrated a victory. “This is just an honor,” said the group’s president, Norma Avery. “We’re just overjoyed and happy, and we have to realize that Juneteenth is not just one day, it’s every day.”

President Joe Biden declared Juneteenth a federal holiday on June 18.

