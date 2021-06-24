Shawnee Co. Commission approves $300,000 poll book order

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners reluctantly approved an order of new poll-books for the County Election Office.

The order will cost over $300,000 to replace all of the old tablets used to maintain voter information. Election Commissioner Andrew Howell told says a large number of the poll books currently in use have either been rendered unusable through iOS updates, or have lost their ability to stay charged.

Commissioners were not pleased with what they called a “surprise” expense, but Howell says the poll books are essential.

“At larger polling places we used to have to divide those up into four different lines, and sometimes it just took a long time physically to flip through pages to find people, or you couldn’t find them,” Howell said. “As a matter of voter convenience and accuracy in how we do things and avoiding provisional ballots, these are a significant tool.”

Howell also said they were able to save a projected $230,000 through re-purposing their printers, and are in negotiations to donate any usable tablets they have left to the jail.

