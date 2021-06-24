Severe storms expected this evening and overnight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After the round of storms early this morning, we heat up in the 90s with very humid conditions before the next round of storms this evening where severe weather is likely. Be prepared for anything especially from 5pm to midnight.

The potential for showers and storms could almost exist every 24 hours for rain at least somewhere in northeast KS so this weather pattern will need to be taken on a day by day basis when it comes to specifics. The impact of each round of storms especially for today and tomorrow will depend on the previous round as to how the storms will evolve and where. For example the storms that develop this evening is unknown specifically where and when they’ll develop because it’ll depend how the atmosphere recovers after the morning’s activity. Be prepared for changes in the forecast and check the forecast multiple times per day for updates.

8 Day (WIBW)

This Afternoon: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs will be tricky whether it’ll be in the low-mid 90s or get up in the mid-upper 90s if there’s more sun however it will be humid and heat indices between the mid 90s to as hot as 106°. Winds S 15-25 mph

Tonight: Storms will develop after 5pm: Latest indications it will initially be near the Nebraska border but it will depend where the boundary ends up around this time so storms could develop anywhere. The coverage of storms will become more widespread through the rest of the evening. There will initially be a tornado and hail threat before changing over to a wind threat where 60-80 mph gusts are possible and a flooding threat. Storms will continue through the night but the severe threat may diminish after midnight with lows in the 70s.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers/storms will last for much of the day. There may be a break around midday allowing for the atmosphere to recover for late day storms to have a better chance to become severe. Again all modes of severe weather are possible. Highs will be slightly cooler than today in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

Storms will continue into Friday night through Saturday night with latest indications for Sunday to be mostly dry. There will be more rounds of showers/storms next week that will need to be monitored for exact timing on when the best chances for rain will be and if there are any risks for severe weather but at this time it looks like the severe weather threat will be low.

Taking Action:

Stay weather aware today: The risk for strong to severe storms could occur between this evening through Saturday evening. Be ready for anything: Hail, wind, tornadoes and flooding If you’re going to Country Stampede there is a chance of storms this evening however the greater concern is for tomorrow and Saturday to have impacts from storms. Even if storms aren’t severe remember if you hear thunder or see lightning, you are in danger and should seek shelter. Have fun but of course be safe!

Wind is the primary threat however all modes of severe weather are possible especially after 5pm including hail and tornadoes (SPC/WIBW)

All modes of severe weather are possible at anytime. More specific details will be given tomorrow based on what happens with storms tonight (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind threat (SPC/WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

