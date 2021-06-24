Road work to reduce traffic Friday on I-70 in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Motorists planning to take Interstate 70 on Friday in Topeka may want to give themselves a little extra time to get to their destinations.

Portions of eastbound and westbound I-70 through the capital city are scheduled to be reduced to one lane Friday.

Weather permitting, Kansas Department of Transportation maintenance crews will be patching potholes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between mile markers 353 and 366.

The right or left lane will be closed around the active work area as it moves along I-70, according to KDOT officials.

Traffic control around the work areas will include crash attenuators, message boards and signs.

There will also be a speed reduction through the work zone, and drivers should be prepared for slow-moving traffic.

For information on all road construction projects across Kansas, visit www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.

