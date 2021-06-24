Advertisement

Road work to reduce traffic Friday on I-70 in Topeka

Traffic will be restricted this week on Interstate 70 in west Topeka as crews continue...
Traffic will be restricted this week on Interstate 70 in west Topeka as crews continue replacing overhead signs.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Motorists planning to take Interstate 70 on Friday in Topeka may want to give themselves a little extra time to get to their destinations.

Portions of eastbound and westbound I-70 through the capital city are scheduled to be reduced to one lane Friday.

Weather permitting, Kansas Department of Transportation maintenance crews will be patching potholes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between mile markers 353 and 366.

The right or left lane will be closed around the active work area as it moves along I-70, according to KDOT officials.

Traffic control around the work areas will include crash attenuators, message boards and signs.

There will also be a speed reduction through the work zone, and drivers should be prepared for slow-moving traffic.

For information on all road construction projects across Kansas, visit www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.

