Retired Johnson Co. deputy loses battle with cancer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A retired Johnson County deputy has tragically lost his fight against cancer.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post that retired Deputy Blake Lindbloom has passed away. It said Lindbloom bravely fought cancer for the last few years and his wife and daughter gave him the strength he needed until the end.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Lindbloom dedicated his life to selflessly serving others. It said he started as a volunteer firefighter in 2005 and worked all the way up to Master Firefighter. It said he joined the Sheriff’s Office in 2015 as part of its Patrol division just before his diagnosis.

The Sheriff’s Office said Lindbloom will be forever remembered by his brothers and sisters in law enforcement and that it was an honor to serve with him.

