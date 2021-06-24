Advertisement

Retired Johnson Co. deputy loses battle with cancer

Retired Johnson Co. Deputy Blake Lindbloom has lost his fight against cancer.
Retired Johnson Co. Deputy Blake Lindbloom has lost his fight against cancer.(Johnson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A retired Johnson County deputy has tragically lost his fight against cancer.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post that retired Deputy Blake Lindbloom has passed away. It said Lindbloom bravely fought cancer for the last few years and his wife and daughter gave him the strength he needed until the end.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Lindbloom dedicated his life to selflessly serving others. It said he started as a volunteer firefighter in 2005 and worked all the way up to Master Firefighter. It said he joined the Sheriff’s Office in 2015 as part of its Patrol division just before his diagnosis.

The Sheriff’s Office said Lindbloom will be forever remembered by his brothers and sisters in law enforcement and that it was an honor to serve with him.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Carbondale man was injured when his car crossed the median on Hwy. 75 near SW 77th St. and...
Carbondale man seriously injured in US 75 wreck
Shawn Puett
Topeka man found guilty for indecent liberties with ex-girlfriend’s children
A 45-year-old Ozawkie woman was killed in a rear-end crash Tuesday night on a Jefferson County...
Ozawkie woman identified as victim in fatal crash Tuesday night in Jefferson County
Zoey Landis, 6, is not expected to walk following a car wreck that injured her spinal cord.
Kansas girl injured in Father’s Day crash not expected to walk again
Mason Krentz won $75,000 from a lottery ticket he bought at a gas station in Topeka.
Silver Lake man wins big with lottery ticket from Topeka gas station

Latest News

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Wing of Miami-area condo collapses; many feared dead
Lyon Co. Sheriff partners with KDOL to fight identity theft
FILE
Pottawatomie Co. to hold joint training exercises near Rock Creek schools
Water main failure to close 6th Ave. for 2 weeks