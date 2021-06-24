Pottawatomie Co. to hold joint training exercises near Rock Creek schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Training exercises will create a bigger police presence on Flush Rd. on Thursday and Friday.

The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office says if residents drive by the Rock Creek Schools on Flush Rd. Thursday or Friday, they could see police cruisers, fire trucks and ambulances.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, this is due to a joint exercise coordinated with local first responders and the community.

