Advertisement

Parents issue warning after Kansas girl severely burned using rubbing alcohol to start fire

By Lily Wu
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The recovery process will be long for a Goddard girl who was burned in mid-June while attempting to start a campfire with rubbing alcohol.

Priscilla Fowler’s parents describe her as an active 11-year-old who wrestles, cheers, runs track and plays soccer. But for over a week, Priscilla has been in the hospital dealing with second and third-degree burns that cover 70 percent of her body. They are injuries that will require multiple surgeries and skin grafting.

“She’s not always awake, she’s pretty medicated because she’s in a lot of pain,” said Danielle NeSmith, Priscilla’s mother on Tuesday.

NeSmith said on June 13, Priscilla was spending the night at a friend’s house when the girls snuck out to make a campfire with food from the kitchen.

“They used rubbing alcohol. I didn’t know this, but rubbing alcohol burns practically clear. So, they think it came back up to the container, and then she closed the lid. It had just enough oxygen for it to explode,” said NeSmith.

Nurses in the Burn Unit at Ascension Via Christi said children playing with fire is a dangerous combination.

“Fire is unpredictable so it’s always recommended that you use precaution. in reality, most burn injuries are preventable. but accidents do happen. and even the best of intentions can result in a tragic injury,” said Sarah Fischer, Program Coordinator for Ascension Via Christi Burn Center.

The accident caused Priscilla to undergo four surgeries to remove burned skin from her body.

“She’s always active. So, to see her just laying here in a bed, it makes it very difficult because I know it’s not her. It’s tough just to see her not be able to talk, move,” said Priscilla’s father, Mike Fowler.

Both of the girl’s parents said they wanted to share her story to remind other parents to talk to their children about the dangers of fire.

“Teach and preach on fire dangers and safety. Make sure they’re under surveillance when they’re doing it. Don’t let them experiment on their own,” said Fowler. “Let them know the dangers that could happen. and it could be as serious as this.”

Fire and burns are the third leading cause of unintentional injuries to children, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover Priscilla’s medical expenses.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Carbondale man was injured when his car crossed the median on Hwy. 75 near SW 77th St. and...
Carbondale man seriously injured in US 75 wreck
Shawn Puett
Topeka man found guilty for indecent liberties with ex-girlfriend’s children
A 45-year-old Ozawkie woman was killed in a rear-end crash Tuesday night on a Jefferson County...
Ozawkie woman identified as victim in fatal crash Tuesday night in Jefferson County
Zoey Landis, 6, is not expected to walk following a car wreck that injured her spinal cord.
Kansas girl injured in Father’s Day crash not expected to walk again
Mason Krentz won $75,000 from a lottery ticket he bought at a gas station in Topeka.
Silver Lake man wins big with lottery ticket from Topeka gas station

Latest News

Cars damaged in Thursday morning crash on Topeka's east side
Cars damaged in Thursday morning crash on Topeka's east side
Gov. Kelly has proclaimed June as Kansas Dairy Month
Gov. Kelly proclaims June as Dairy Month
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Manhattan woman accused of DUI after head-on crash