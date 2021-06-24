Advertisement

Older Americans are being targeted for cybercrimes

By Reina Flores
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -According to the FBI in 2020 alone nearly two billion dollars were stolen from older seniors in cybercrimes.

13 NEWS spoke with Savvy Senior Syndicated Columnist, Jim Miller, on how to use the internet safely.

He said the first tip is to strengthen your passwords and creaTE a different password for each site visited.

A safe password should include at least seven characters with numbers and a special character, like an exclamation point or a dollar sign.

Another key tip is to always avoid pop-up windows.

“you want to make it a habit to avoid these pop-up windows, sometimes hackers will disguise malware as pop up advertisements or other special offers while shopping or surfing the web, so clicking on these pop-ups can actually infect your computer so avoid pop up messages and don’t click on them especially on sites you’re unfamiliar with,” said Miller.

Miller also advises setting up a four to six-digit pin to protect your phone or tablet. About 25% of Americans do not have a password protecting their personal devices.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Carbondale man was injured when his car crossed the median on Hwy. 75 near SW 77th St. and...
Carbondale man seriously injured in US 75 wreck
Shawn Puett
Topeka man found guilty for indecent liberties with ex-girlfriend’s children
A 45-year-old Ozawkie woman was killed in a rear-end crash Tuesday night on a Jefferson County...
Ozawkie woman identified as victim in fatal crash Tuesday night in Jefferson County
First Alert T-Storms Tonight
Severe storms develop this evening, all hazards possible
Mason Krentz won $75,000 from a lottery ticket he bought at a gas station in Topeka.
Silver Lake man wins big with lottery ticket from Topeka gas station

Latest News

Stan Cottrell runs across U.S. again
Sixth Street in front of The Ramada Hotel and Convention Center between Jefferson and Madison...
Road closed for repair
Janee Kassanavoid competes during the prelims of the women's hammer throw at the U.S. Olympic...
K-State’s Kassanavoid advances to hammer throw final at U.S. Olympic Trials
4th of July Events