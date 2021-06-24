Older Americans are being targeted for cybercrimes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -According to the FBI in 2020 alone nearly two billion dollars were stolen from older seniors in cybercrimes.

13 NEWS spoke with Savvy Senior Syndicated Columnist, Jim Miller, on how to use the internet safely.

He said the first tip is to strengthen your passwords and creaTE a different password for each site visited.

A safe password should include at least seven characters with numbers and a special character, like an exclamation point or a dollar sign.

Another key tip is to always avoid pop-up windows.

“you want to make it a habit to avoid these pop-up windows, sometimes hackers will disguise malware as pop up advertisements or other special offers while shopping or surfing the web, so clicking on these pop-ups can actually infect your computer so avoid pop up messages and don’t click on them especially on sites you’re unfamiliar with,” said Miller.

Miller also advises setting up a four to six-digit pin to protect your phone or tablet. About 25% of Americans do not have a password protecting their personal devices.

