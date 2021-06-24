No serious injuries when Topekan’s SUV crashes early Thursday on I-70 near Tonganoxie

TONGANOXIE, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported early Thursday after a sport utility vehicle driven by a Topeka man crashed on Interstate 70 along the Kansas Turnpike in Leavenworth County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 5:30 a.m. Thursday on I-70, about four miles south of Tonganoxie.

According to the Kansas Highway patrol, a 2002 GMC Yukon SUV was westbound on I-70 when it left the roadway to the right.

The driver over-corrected and the vehicle crossed all lanes of westbound traffic before it entered the median.

The SUV then struck the barrier wall, overturned and landed in the eastbound lanes.

The driver, identified as Gerardo Diaz, 43, of Topeka, had suspected minor injuries and refused transportation to the hospital, according to the patrol.

Diaz, who was alone in the vehicle, was wearing his seat belt, the patrol said.

