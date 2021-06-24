Advertisement

No serious injuries when Topekan’s SUV crashes early Thursday on I-70 near Tonganoxie

No serious injuries were reported early Thursday after a sport utility vehicle driven by a...
No serious injuries were reported early Thursday after a sport utility vehicle driven by a Topeka man crashed on Interstate 70 along the Kansas Turnpike in Leavenworth County, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONGANOXIE, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported early Thursday after a sport utility vehicle driven by a Topeka man crashed on Interstate 70 along the Kansas Turnpike in Leavenworth County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 5:30 a.m. Thursday on I-70, about four miles south of Tonganoxie.

According to the Kansas Highway patrol, a 2002 GMC Yukon SUV was westbound on I-70 when it left the roadway to the right.

The driver over-corrected and the vehicle crossed all lanes of westbound traffic before it entered the median.

The SUV then struck the barrier wall, overturned and landed in the eastbound lanes.

The driver, identified as Gerardo Diaz, 43, of Topeka, had suspected minor injuries and refused transportation to the hospital, according to the patrol.

Diaz, who was alone in the vehicle, was wearing his seat belt, the patrol said.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Carbondale man was injured when his car crossed the median on Hwy. 75 near SW 77th St. and...
Carbondale man seriously injured in US 75 wreck
Shawn Puett
Topeka man found guilty for indecent liberties with ex-girlfriend’s children
A 45-year-old Ozawkie woman was killed in a rear-end crash Tuesday night on a Jefferson County...
Ozawkie woman identified as victim in fatal crash Tuesday night in Jefferson County
Zoey Landis, 6, is not expected to walk following a car wreck that injured her spinal cord.
Kansas girl injured in Father’s Day crash not expected to walk again
Mason Krentz won $75,000 from a lottery ticket he bought at a gas station in Topeka.
Silver Lake man wins big with lottery ticket from Topeka gas station

Latest News

Traffic will be restricted this week on Interstate 70 in west Topeka as crews continue...
Road work to reduce traffic Friday on I-70 in Topeka
At least one person has died after a high-rise condo building partially collapsed overnight in...
At least one dead after building collapses early Thursday in Miami
Storms too
Storms today
Travis Marvin performing at the 2019 Country Stampede
Stampede artist returns to stage following pandemic