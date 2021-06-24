Advertisement

Manhattan woman accused of DUI after head-on crash

(WIBW)
By JC Post
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (JC Post) - Law enforcement authorities are investigating a head-on vehicle crash that occurred just after 8 a.m. Wednesday and have made an arrest.

According to the Riley County Police Department activity report, a 2009 Mini Cooper driven by Teena Whitmore, 38, of Manhattan was southbound on Tuttle Creek Boulevard and struck a 2015 Acura RDX driven by Julie Overstreet, 48, of St. George, head-on while she was sitting at the inside northbound turn lane on Tuttle Creek Blvd.

EMS transported Overstreet and Whitmore to Via Christi for minor injuries.

Police later arrested Whitmore on requested charges of aggravated battery, possession of marijuana and driving under the influence. Whitmore was issued a total bond of $5,000 and is no longer in custody.

