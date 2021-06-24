Lyon Co. Sheriff partners with KDOL to fight identity theft

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office and KDOL are partnering up to help victims of identity theft.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post that it has partnered with the Kansas Department of Labor to help victims of identity theft.

The Sheriff’s Office said KDOL has created a new form to be completed by the victim and a certified law enforcement officer. It said it will then send these forms to KDOL to help victims gain the benefits they need.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, all deputies are available to help complete the forms.

For more information or to download the form, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.