Advertisement

Lightning strikes City of Chapman generators, causes outages

FILE
FILE(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPMAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Chapman residents were asked to conserve water on Thursday morning after a lightning strike struck its generators.

The City of Chapman says in a Facebook post just after 8:20 on Thursday morning that a lightning strike affected its generators. It said it alerted Evergy of the outage.

Chapman even asked residents to conserve water due to the outages. It said water towers could be drained if too much water was used, which would put the city under a boil advisory.

As of 9:12 a.m., Chapman said residents were able to resume normal power and water usage. However, its generators are still experiencing complications due to the lightning strike.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Carbondale man was injured when his car crossed the median on Hwy. 75 near SW 77th St. and...
Carbondale man seriously injured in US 75 wreck
Shawn Puett
Topeka man found guilty for indecent liberties with ex-girlfriend’s children
A 45-year-old Ozawkie woman was killed in a rear-end crash Tuesday night on a Jefferson County...
Ozawkie woman identified as victim in fatal crash Tuesday night in Jefferson County
Zoey Landis, 6, is not expected to walk following a car wreck that injured her spinal cord.
Kansas girl injured in Father’s Day crash not expected to walk again
Mason Krentz won $75,000 from a lottery ticket he bought at a gas station in Topeka.
Silver Lake man wins big with lottery ticket from Topeka gas station

Latest News

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Wing of Miami-area condo collapses; many feared dead
Retired Johnson Co. Deputy Blake Lindbloom has lost his fight against cancer.
Retired Johnson Co. deputy loses battle with cancer
Lyon Co. Sheriff partners with KDOL to fight identity theft
FILE
Pottawatomie Co. to hold joint training exercises near Rock Creek schools
Water main failure to close 6th Ave. for 2 weeks