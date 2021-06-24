Lightning strikes City of Chapman generators, causes outages

CHAPMAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Chapman residents were asked to conserve water on Thursday morning after a lightning strike struck its generators.

The City of Chapman says in a Facebook post just after 8:20 on Thursday morning that a lightning strike affected its generators. It said it alerted Evergy of the outage.

Chapman even asked residents to conserve water due to the outages. It said water towers could be drained if too much water was used, which would put the city under a boil advisory.

As of 9:12 a.m., Chapman said residents were able to resume normal power and water usage. However, its generators are still experiencing complications due to the lightning strike.

