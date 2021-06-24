Advertisement

KVC Kansas celebrates reunited families during National Family Reunification month

KVC Kansas Reunification Celebration - 6/23/21
KVC Kansas Reunification Celebration - 6/23/21
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local non-profit and a number of families celebrated the chance for many to go home once again.

KVC Kansas, a non-profit that helps families re-unite with children placed in foster care, held a reunification celebration Wednesday. KVC offers therapy and skill-building programs that help parents get past a host of issues that may hamper their ability to care for their children.

KVC President Linda Bass says about 40 to 50 families are reunited every month. She says kids belong with their families, if possible.

“The number one goal is always to have them go home with their family,” Bass said, “because nothing is more important than family, their parents who love them and are truly their best caregivers.”

At least one family agrees.

“I’m so happy to have my son home,” Katie Smith, a mother reunited with her son, said. “He’s my little boy and always will be - even though he’s taller!”

“My parents make me feel loved,” Tristan Smith said. “They give me a purpose and stuff to do, they just make me feel better.”

Families that didn’t make it Wednesday will have individual celebrations throughout the month.

