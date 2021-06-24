KSU releases list of 2021 graduates

MANHATTAN, Kan. (Little Apple Post) - Nearly 3,130 students completed degree requirements from Kansas State University in spring 2021. The graduates are from 101 Kansas counties, 44 states and 44 countries.The university awarded 2,207 bachelor’s degrees, 700 master’s degrees, 216 doctorates — 115 of which are Doctor of Veterinary Medicine — and 12 associate degrees. Several students earned multiple degrees. More than 620 students earned graduation honors for outstanding academic performance. Of those, 222 students graduated summa cum laude with a grade point average of 3.95 or above, 208 students graduated magna cum laude with a grade point average of 3.85 to 3.949, and 194 students graduated cum laude with a GPA of 3.75 to 3.849.

Geary County

Fort Riley: Gianna Fernandes, Master of Arts; Justina McLennan, Bachelor of Science; Hannah Meredith, Bachelor of Science in Education, Cum Laude; Autumn Mitchell, Master of Science; Julia Presley, Bachelor of Science in Education

Junction City: Cristina Baquero, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Jake Bazan, Bachelor of Science in Biological Systems Engineering; Weston Boyer, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering, Magna Cum Laude; Hannah Brown, Master of Science; Kalie Brownlee, Bachelor of Science in Dietetics; Jhon Calica, Bachelor of Science; Jaedn Cooper, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Felicia Cox, Master of Science; Mackenzie Crist, Master of Arts; Nicholas Dombrowski, Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training, Secondary Major, Summa Cum Laude; Mary Forgey, Bachelor of Arts; Sequille Franklin, Bachelor of Science; Kiona Freeman, Bachelor of Science, Secondary Major; Rebecca Fritz, Master of Science; Nathaniel Hancock, Bachelor of Science; Gary Harvey, Bachelor of Science; Jasmine Hunt, Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, Magna Cum Laude; Edson Ibarra, Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology; Kiah Keller, Master of Arts; Shane Lee, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Roberta Maldonado-Franzen, Doctorate of Philosophy; Zackary May, Bachelor of Science in Human Nutrition; Trae McDaniel, Master of Accountancy; Kristi Nguyen, Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology; Ariel Okorie, Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Luke Robinson, Bachelor of Science in Aeronautical Technology; Mercedes Stunkel, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Jonathan Thompson, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Terha Trevino, Master of Arts; Fernando Velarde, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science; Hannah Wilson, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Adrienne Wright, Doctor of Philosophy; McKenzie Zimmermann, Master of Science

Milford: Nathan Stivers, Bachelor of Science

Pottawatomie County

Pottawatomie

Belvue: Tami Simkins, Master of Science

Emmett: Jordan Baumchen, Associate of Science, Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology, Bachelor of Science in Technology Management; Kelly Browning, Master of Science

Havensville: Adam Kopp, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Manhattan: Amy Bohannan, Bachelor of Science; Marcel Chlupsa, Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering, Cum Laude; Alaina Clark, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Desia Gordils, Bachelor of Arts; Christina Griese, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering; Caleb Linville, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Mariah Messmer, Bachelor of Science; Xavier Nall, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Macy Pilgrim, Bachelor of Science; Brooke Snyder, Master of Science; Heidi Summers, Master of Arts; Jeremiah White, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Steffany Wolfe, Master of Arts

Olsburg: Michael Wright, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Cum Laude

Onaga: Shay Duer, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness; Madison Pflughoeft, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

St. George: Michael Anaya, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture; Megan Asbury, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture; Timothy Corbett, Master of Arts; Rachel Forge, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Ayoka Lee, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Scott Moseman, Doctor of Philosophy; Crystal Pralle, Master of Science; Cody Vidana, Bachelor of Science in Personal Financial Planning; Katelyn Warren, Bachelor of Science, Secondary Major; Krystyn Winiecki, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

St. Marys: Michael Greene, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering, Summa Cum Laude; Matthew Hutley, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Haley Marshall, Bachelor of Science in Family Studies and Human Services; Antone Novelly, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering; Samantha O’Shea, Master of Arts; Jerome Rizzo, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering, Cum Laude; Therese Schmaltz, Bachelor of Arts

Wamego: Chloe Albin, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering; Pablo Barrera, Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology; Tyler Bradley-Trawick, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Cum Laude; Kiel Ditto, Master of Accountancy; Bailey Hinkle, Master of Science; Benjamin Huddleston, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Cale Hupe, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Amanda Jantz, Master of Arts; Michelle Kirk, Master of Science; Jacob Land, Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering; Olivia Lee, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Emma Pettay, Bachelor of Science, Secondary Major, Magna Cum Laude; Taylee Russell, Master of Arts; Tessa Seeberger, Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering, Cum Laude; Heather Simpson, Master of Science; Wyatt Williams, Bachelor of Science in Food Science and Industry; Scott Wohler, Bachelor of Science in Construction Science and Management, Cum Laude

Westmoreland: Kenzi Magnett, Bachelor of Science; Caitlin McLean, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Lillian Schmitz, Bachelor of Science in Biological Systems Engineering, Secondary Major, Summa Cum Laude

Wheaton: Ben Kufahl, Bachelor of Science in Construction Science and Management

Riley County

Leonardville: Rachael Peterson, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Manhattan: Phinehas Adams, Bachelor of Science in Construction Science and Management; Emmanuel Adeniji, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Salim Akli, Master of Architecture; Gabriel Anderson, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Cesar Aparicio-Lopez, Master of Science; Bryan Armbrust, Master of Business Administration; Haileigh Avellar, Master of Science; Lanie Bailey-Schwerdtfeger, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture; Brooke Balderson, Master of Science; Hayley Barkoviak, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine; Pablo Barrera, Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology; Nelsa Beckman, Bachelor of Science in Feed Science and Management; Katie Bennett, Master of Public Administration; Makinna Bentz, Bachelor of Science in Educational Studies; Madison Bishop, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Bryce Blackwell, Bachelor of Science in Family Studies and Human Services; Christina Bless, Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology; Cody Blodgett, Bachelor of Science in Milling Science and Management; Virginia Bohling, Bachelor of Science in Family Studies and Human Services; Katharine Bossmann, Master of Fine Arts; Shauna Bowker, Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology; Joseph Brakey, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science; Thomas Brandstetter, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Ben Brokesh, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering, Summa Cum Laude; Matthias Brouk, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Summa Cum Laude; Mark Buckwalter, Master of Accountancy; MyKayla Burgess, Bachelor of Science; Lauren Casper, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Master of Accountancy; Jonathan Chen, Master of Accountancy; Jade Christian, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Chayanon Chuwonganant, Master of Science; Ahmet Ciftci, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Taryn Clain, Bachelor of Science in Family Studies and Human Services; Katelynn Clark, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture; Kaid Clemons, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Katelyn Coburn, Doctor of Philosophy; Michelle Coca Mora, Bachelor of Science; Albert Cochrane, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Kalyn Compton, Bachelor of Science; Laura Constance, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine; Danielle Cook, Bachelor of Arts; Ethan Copple, Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering, Summa Cum Laude; Joshua Corbin, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture; Kayla Cortes-Sanders, Master of Arts; Rosita Cowans, Bachelor of Science in Education; Lucy Crowder, Master of Interior Architecture and Product Design; Wesley Danielson, Bachelor of Arts; Alexandria Danks, Bachelor of Science; William De Noble, Bachelor of Science in Educational Studies; Victoria de Souza, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Ashleigh Denchfield, Bachelor of Science; Kolton Dickinson, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture; Amanda Dillon, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Tanner Dillon, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Master of Accountancy; Anthony DiProperzio, Master of Science; Timothy Donaldson, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture; Joshua East, Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology; Alex Eckstein, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science; Joshua Edgar, Master of Arts; Joseph Edmonson, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Cum Laude; Courtney Eells, Bachelor of Arts; Calen Erickson, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Margaret Ewald, Master of Science; Kayla Ewell, Bachelor of Science; Lindsey Fankhauser, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture; Emily Farmer, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine; Alec Fehr, Bachelor of Science in Wildlife and Outdoor Enterprise Management; Lauren Fischer, Bachelor of Music Education, Cum Laude; August Fitch, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Anderson Fitch, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Bailee Flaming, Master of Science; Zachary Fleming, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture; Patricia Fouquette, Master of Business Administration; Angel Fraire Viezcas, Bachelor of Science; Sequille Franklin, Bachelor of Science; Hayden Frederiksen, Bachelor of Science; Deanell French, Master of Arts; Carrie Frizzell, Doctor of Philosophy; Leonardo Garrido, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering; Kyle Geiger, Master of Science; Jessica Gentine, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture; Hunter Goddard, Master of Science; Carlo Gonzalez, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Adrianna Gordey, Master of Arts; Kade Grafel, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Rebecca Greene, Bachelor of Science in Education, Cum Laude; Brooke Griggs, Bachelor of Arts; Hunter Grin, Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology; Jill Grogg, Master of Arts; Kimberly Gullion, Bachelor of Science; Patrick Guvele, Bachelor of Science in Biological Systems Engineering; Marissa Guzman, Bachelor of Science in Human Nutrition; Cathryn Haas, Bachelor of Science; Whitney Haller, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering; Jazsmin Halliburton, Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology; McKenzie Hank, Bachelor of Science in Education; Devra Harden, Master of Arts; Paige Harman, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture; Shukeyla Harrison, Master of Business Administration; David Hazelwood, Bachelor of Science; Fred Heinecke, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering; Aaron Henke, Bachelor of Science in Construction Science and Management; Chelsey Henry, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Jacob Herford, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine; Brian Hernandez, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Carlitos Hernandez, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Merissa Hiatt, Bachelor of Science in Education; Nicholas Higgs, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, Master of Business Administration; Andrea Hinck, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine; Francisca Hinojosa, Master of Arts; Cara Hopkins, Bachelor of Science; Connor Horn, Bachelor of Science; Kenzie Horner, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Zachary Houston, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine; Dirk Humphreys, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Michael Hurst, Master of Science; Edson Ibarra, Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology; Susan Janasek, Master of Arts; Jacqueline Janes, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine; Nicholas Jones, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture; Anamarie Judd, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture; Lauren Just, Master of Science; Zachary Kari, Bachelor of Science in Aeronautical Technology; Timothy Kauppila, Master of Arts; Clayton Keeler, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine; Katelynn Kehl, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine; Joshua Kelley, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Shannon Kellish, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine; Bridgette Kells, Master of Science; Lorin Kelly, Doctor of Philosophy; Ethan Kempf, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Jack Kennedy, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Roxanne Kennedy, Master of Science; Kasey Kerperin, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Cum Laude; Kyle Kilner, Bachelor of Science in Construction Science and Management; Emily Knobbe, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture; Trace Kochevar, Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology; Aaron Kofoid, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Cum Laude; Reece Kohn, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Skylar Koll, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine; Adam Krehbiel, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude; Dylan Kruep, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Erin Kuneyl, Master of Landscape Architecture; Tristan Larson, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science; Jack Lemmon, Master of Science; Soroya Levin, Bachelor of Science in Education; Amy Levin Plattner, Master of Arts; Molly Leyda, Bachelor of Science; Brittan Lill, Bachelor of Science in Family Studies and Human Services; Grace Linder, Bachelor of Science in Educational Studies; Stephen Lipe, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering; Lucely Lopez, Bachelor of Science; Philip Lucas, Bachelor of Science; Randall Mai, Professional Master of Technology; Roberta Maldonado-Franzen, Doctorate of Philosophy; Thomas Mallinson, Master of Science; Bradley Malmquist, Bachelor of Science in Personal Financial Planning; Raquelle Martinez, Bachelor of Science in Education, Cum Laude; Katherine Maurath, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Denali McCants, Bachelor of Science in Food Science and Industry; Kayla McCollough, Bachelor of Science; Alan McComas, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness; Heather Mccornack, Master of Music; Ian McGhee, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering, Magna Cum Laude; Sean McGimpsey, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Michael Mcguirl, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Taylor Mcmorris, Bachelor of Science in Education; Kaden Meitler, Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology, Magna Cum Laude; Alec Mercier, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Secondary Major; Nicholas Mignano, Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, Summa Cum Laude; Tyler Mitchell, Doctor of Philosophy; Nicholas Mockus, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine; Megan Moser, Bachelor of Science; Jacob Mueller, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Lauren Mulanax, Master of Science; Kaitlan Muzingo, Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering, Magna Cum Laude; Abdulrahman Naeem, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Anna Nakamura-Vinal, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Spencer Navrude, Master of Science; Alexander Nelson, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering; Leif Nelson, Master of Arts; Kristi Nguyen, Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology; Eleanor Nicholson, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality Management; Brandon Nsaho, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Brevann Nun, Master of Science; Serena Nyswonger, Bachelor of Science in Education, Cum Laude; Gabriel Ojeda, Bachelor of Science; Leonardo Ortiz-Santiago, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Valeria Ortiz-Santiago, Bachelor of Science; Drew Padgett, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Christy Pahls, Bachelor of Science in Family Studies and Human Services; Mithulan Paramanathan, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Lydia Parish, Bachelor of Music Education; Erin Patton, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Mercedes Payton, Bachelor of Arts; Heidi Peoples, Master of Arts; Emily Petermann, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Breanna Potter, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine; Cecilia Potts-Moore, Bachelor of Arts; Delaney Preston, Bachelor of Science; John Prince, Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology; Collin Queal, Bachelor of Science; Bethany Ramos, Master of Arts; Sarah Raugewitz, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Secondary Major; Andrew Reader, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering, Magna Cum Laude; Ashley Redd, Bachelor of Science; Carla Bianca Redila, Master of Science; Alissa Rehmert, Bachelor of Arts; Kelsey Reith, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cum Laude; Michael Rencher, Bachelor of Arts; Stephanie Reves, Master of Arts; Trevor Reynolds, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science; Anna Richard, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Magna Cum Laude; Joshua Risner, Master of Science; Jordan Roberts, Master of Science; Kelsey Robinett, Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering; Ismael Rodriguez, Master of Science; Derek Rogis, Bachelor of Science; Ashly Rojas, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Shannon Rose, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Cum Laude; Marc Ruiz, Bachelor of Arts; Rachel Ryan, Bachelor of Science in Education; Allison Saab, Bachelor of Science; Abby Sarvis, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality Management; Stacia Satzler, Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering, Summa Cum Laude; Luke Saville, Bachelor of Science, Secondary Major; Tanner Schafer, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science; Joseph Schemm, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering; Therese Schmaltz, Bachelor of Arts; Susannah Schmidt, Master of Science; Erika Schneider, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Riley Schubert, Bachelor of Science in Education; Joseph Sears, Master of Architecture; Karanja Sekou, Master of Science; John Sharpe, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Magna Cum Laude; Samantha Shoop, Master of Arts; Jay Sibbitts, Doctor of Philosophy; Cody Siebold, Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology; Hannah Silva, Master of Arts; Alex Sitts, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Austin Slobodzian, Bachelor of Arts; Jennifer Smith, Doctor of Philosophy; Blaine Snyder, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Cum Laude; Patrick Snyder, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine; Isabelle Soga, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Cum Laude; Russell Soppe, Master of Arts; Lindsay St Hill, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine; Jordan Stafford, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering; Abigail Steinert, Master of Architecture; Noah Stevenson, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Alex Stitt, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Darien Stokes, Master of Accountancy; Arlen Stoller, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine; Ryan Strahler, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering; Kevin Strain, Master of Public Administration; Amber Strohbehn, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Magna Cum Laude; Kimberly Suther, Master of Accountancy; Cameron Sutherland, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine; Michael Swift-Plaschka, Bachelor of Science; Guilherme Tank, Bachelor of Science; David Thibault, Bachelor of Science in Construction Science and Management; Eric Thompson, Master of Music; Eric Tinkler, Bachelor of Music Education; Katherine Todd, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Amanda Tross, Master of Business Administration; Katherine Trumble, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Matthew VanderPutten, Bachelor of Science; Brooklyn Vargas, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Michael Vick, Doctor of Philosophy; Nathaniel Voss, Doctor of Philosophy; Michael Ware, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Alexandria Weber, Master of Architecture; Angelica Webster, Master of Arts; Georgia Weigel, Bachelor of Science in Family Studies and Human Services; Benjamin Weinhold, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, Summa Cum Laude; Rachael Werksman, Master of Business Administration; Alexander Westrope, Master of Business Administration; Alexander Wheeler, Bachelor of Science; Leif White, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, Summa Cum Laude; Joshua Willis, Bachelor of Arts; Kamron Willman, Bachelor of Science; Bridgette Wilson, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Cum Laude; Elizabeth Wilson, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Emily Wilson, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Nicholas Wohler, Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology; Frank Wood, Master of Business Administration; Isaac Yates, Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Science in Education; Michael Yearwood, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture; Brittney Yehling, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine; Sarah Zakrzewski, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Summa Cum Laude; McKenzie Zimmermann, Master of Science

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.