KDHE issues new blue-green algae warning, watches

FILE
FILE(WEAU)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new warning and two new watches have been issued for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it and the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism have issued new advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae. It said active warnings are as follows:

  • Herington Reservoir (New City Lake), Dickinson County (new)
  • Marion Reservoir, Marion County
  • Keith Sebelius Reservoir, Norton County
  • Webster Reservoir, Rooks County
  • Jerry Ivey Pond, Saline County
  • Big Eleven Lake, Wyandotte County

According to the KDHE, active watches are as follows:

  • Herington City Lake (Old Lake), Dickinson County (new)
  • Milford Lake Zone C, Geary County
  • South Lake, Johnson County
  • Big Hill Lake, Labette County
  • Marion County Lake, Marion County (downgraded 6/24)
  • Melvern Outlet Pond, Osage County (downgraded 6/24)
  • Atwood Township Lake, Rawlins County (new)

For more information about blue-green algae in Kansas, click HERE.

