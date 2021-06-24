KDHE issues new blue-green algae warning, watches

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new warning and two new watches have been issued for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it and the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism have issued new advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae. It said active warnings are as follows:

Herington Reservoir (New City Lake), Dickinson County (new)

Marion Reservoir, Marion County

Keith Sebelius Reservoir, Norton County

Webster Reservoir, Rooks County

Jerry Ivey Pond, Saline County

Big Eleven Lake, Wyandotte County

According to the KDHE, active watches are as follows:

Herington City Lake (Old Lake), Dickinson County (new)

Milford Lake Zone C, Geary County

South Lake, Johnson County

Big Hill Lake, Labette County

Marion County Lake, Marion County (downgraded 6/24)

Melvern Outlet Pond, Osage County (downgraded 6/24)

Atwood Township Lake, Rawlins County (new)

