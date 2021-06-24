KDHE issues new blue-green algae warning, watches
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new warning and two new watches have been issued for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it and the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism have issued new advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae. It said active warnings are as follows:
- Herington Reservoir (New City Lake), Dickinson County (new)
- Marion Reservoir, Marion County
- Keith Sebelius Reservoir, Norton County
- Webster Reservoir, Rooks County
- Jerry Ivey Pond, Saline County
- Big Eleven Lake, Wyandotte County
According to the KDHE, active watches are as follows:
- Herington City Lake (Old Lake), Dickinson County (new)
- Milford Lake Zone C, Geary County
- South Lake, Johnson County
- Big Hill Lake, Labette County
- Marion County Lake, Marion County (downgraded 6/24)
- Melvern Outlet Pond, Osage County (downgraded 6/24)
- Atwood Township Lake, Rawlins County (new)
