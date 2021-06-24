Advertisement

Kansas man charged with arson in burning of American flag

Police arrested a man on June 22 for allegedly burning a 30' X 20' American Flag at a business in Larned, Kan.(Pawnee County Sheriff's Office)
Police arrested a man on June 22 for allegedly burning a 30’ X 20’ American Flag at a business in Larned, Kan.(Pawnee County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LARNED, Kan. (KWCH) - A Larned man appeared in court on Thursday after being arrested and charged with burning an American flag.

According to the Pawnee County Attorney’s Office, Jason Wayne Cauble, 37, was served a felony arrest warrant on June 22, 2021, for a single count of arson. The felony warrant stemmed from a joint investigation by the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Department and the Larned Police Department into the alleged burning of the 30′ X 20′ American Flag located at the Carr Auction and Realty Inc. building in Larned. The alleged damage was discovered the morning of April 29, 2021.

If convicted, Cauble faces a presumptive prison sentence between 11 months and 34 months with the Kansas Department of Corrections depending on his criminal history.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 8, 2021. Cauble is being held in the Pawnee County jail in lieu of a $15,000 bond.

