K-State’s Kassanavoid advances to hammer throw final at U.S. Olympic Trials

EUGENE, Ore. (WIBW) - K-State senior Janee’ Kassanavoid’s quest for a ticket to Tokyo continues.

Kassanavoid placed third in the qualifying round of the women’s hammer throw at the U.S. Olympic Trials Thursday with a throw of 72.69m (238-6 ft).

The Lawson, Missouri-native will advance to the final Saturday with a trip to the 2021 Olympics on the line.

Saturday’s competition begins at 6:05 p.m. CT.

