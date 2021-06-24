K-State’s Kassanavoid advances to hammer throw final at U.S. Olympic Trials
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EUGENE, Ore. (WIBW) - K-State senior Janee’ Kassanavoid’s quest for a ticket to Tokyo continues.
Kassanavoid placed third in the qualifying round of the women’s hammer throw at the U.S. Olympic Trials Thursday with a throw of 72.69m (238-6 ft).
The Lawson, Missouri-native will advance to the final Saturday with a trip to the 2021 Olympics on the line.
Saturday’s competition begins at 6:05 p.m. CT.
