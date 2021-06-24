Advertisement

K-State’s Kassanavoid advances to hammer throw final at U.S. Olympic Trials

Janee Kassanavoid competes during the prelims of the women's hammer throw at the U.S. Olympic...
Janee Kassanavoid competes during the prelims of the women's hammer throw at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EUGENE, Ore. (WIBW) - K-State senior Janee’ Kassanavoid’s quest for a ticket to Tokyo continues.

Kassanavoid placed third in the qualifying round of the women’s hammer throw at the U.S. Olympic Trials Thursday with a throw of 72.69m (238-6 ft).

The Lawson, Missouri-native will advance to the final Saturday with a trip to the 2021 Olympics on the line.

Saturday’s competition begins at 6:05 p.m. CT.

